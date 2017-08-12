29°
'Connbank' due for a big shake-up

Colin Claridge | 12th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
What has been the Commonwealth Bank's response to allegations of money laundering, asks Colin Claridge.
What has been the Commonwealth Bank's response to allegations of money laundering, asks Colin Claridge.

I'M NOT a commentator, but...

It was one of the most enduring legacies from Andrew Fisher's Government in 1911. The establishment of what became known as The People's Bank.

In recent years since its privatisation, it is extremely disheartening to have to address the elephant in the room in less-than-glowing terms.

But it is what it is.

Sadly indicative of sheer arrogance that the latest of a list of scandals proves that despite threats by Labor to bring in a Royal Commission and despite the current government toying with a tighter regulatory framework, banking executives are still prepared to act like they are above the law.

Revelations to stem from AUSTRAC are disturbing. Not only because this arm of the Attorney-General's Department (which few of us have previously heard of) have uncovered no fewer than 50,000 breaches of anti-money laundering regulations, but the fact that it has been alleged that some in management at least turned a blind eye to the laundering of money by organised crime and terrorists.

What is even more disturbing are allegations that not only was a blind eye turned, but that some banking officials forewarned some of their more shady customers of impending investigations and to clear their accounts.

This is behaviour one has come to expect from financial establishments somewhere in the Caribbean. Not behaviour one expects from one of Australia's Big Five banks.

In the real world, would we not expect immediate suspensions or dismissals? Yet what has been the Commonwealth Bank's response so far? Which bank decided not to pay their executives their bonuses this year? Clearly, the gravity of the situation has escaped them.

The public statement that no criminal intent was involved and that the bank has put down the breaches as "a coding error" does not address the allegation that certain officials in the bank at the least knew and chose not to act on the money laundering that occurred and, at worst, warned the criminals.

Hopefully, the authorities will side with the public on this one and dismiss the spin coming from the banking sector.

The words spouting from the mouth of Connbank (as some are now dubbing that institution) CEO this week were well-crafted spin from the public relations department, rather than any genuine display of remorse.

I have to admit that it is getting harder to resist Labor's call for a Royal Commission.

However, I would still prefer the government put the funding and energies into tighter regulatory controls over the banks and a boost in staffing of the departments charged with investigation.

In light of reports that the Commonwealth Bank could face fines up to a whopping $1 trillion, one has to ask if even that is enough of a penalty.

It is certainly an incomprehensible amount to be talking about but hard to believe that any actual fines will come anywhere near that. Even after all the payouts in recent years, it is obvious that the banks have yet to get the message.

Not one bank official has gone to prison and it will be interesting to see if any are charged with being complicit in either money laundering offences or for financially aiding terrorists.

Perhaps they'll start getting the message then.

Or perhaps money is the only language they speak.

If these latest allegations are proven, then technically, hasn't the Commonwealth Bank been profiting from the proceeds of crime?

In which case, doesn't the Crown have the power of seizure?

Hmmm...wouldn't that be interesting.

