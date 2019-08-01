Coniglio pondering giant offers

Stephen Coniglio has some thinking to do. Pic: Getty Images

Stephen Coniglio has some thinking to do. Pic: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney recently handed Stephen Coniglio their best contract offer as he assesses a range of massive deals that hit $1.3 million a season over seven years.

Coniglio and his manager Tom Petroro are now considering his future and assessing deals from the Giants, Carlton, St Kilda and Hawthorn.

None of the deals are likely to be game-breakers in terms of tenure, with clubs prepared to offer the 25-year-old up to seven years - the same tenure as Richmond free agent Tom Lynch.

Live stream the 2019 Toyota AFL Premiership Season on KAYO SPORTS. Every match of every round. Live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial >

But Carlton is understood to be prepared to be the top bidder at $1.3 million a year, with Hawthorn's offer coming in at around $1.1 million.

The GWS offer is not too far behind, likely to be around seven figures given the club has rapidly overhauled its salary cap picture.

It is not seen as enough of a gap to disadvantage GWS, who are still bullish their vice-captain will re-sign with the Giants.

St Kilda has also thrown a significant offer at Coniglio, but he seems reluctant to move to Moorabbin.

Coniglio has been concentrating on his recovery from a cartilage tear but is seen as ready to consider his future in a meaningful way.

Last year Essendon secured GWS midfielder Dylan Shiel despite being outbid by St Kilda's $1.4 million per year offer, with Carlton also offering more and attempting a late trade heist when negotiations foundered.

Aiden Bonar is nearing an AFL return. Picture: Brett Costello

Regardless of Coniglio's future the Giants have done a brilliant job of remaining competitive despite one of footy's biggest salary cap dumps.

Despite losing Rory Lobb, Shiel, Tom Scully and Will Setterfield and injuries to Coniglio and Callan Ward they are pushing for a top-four spot.

They have also re-signed almost every priority target, including Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper, Josh Kelly, Sam Taylor, Harry Himmelberg, Matt de Boer, Sam Reid, young ruckman Matthew Flynn and Adam Kennedy.

Clubs might attempt to drag 2017's No. 11 draft pick Aiden Bonar out of the club given he hasn't played seniors this year but he is close to an AFL recall.

St Kilda will also push to secure free agent Adam Tomlinson, having attempted to trade for him several years ago.

Hawthorn has been linked to key forward Jonathon Patton. Picture. Phil Hillyard

The club will also have to make a decision on Jon Patton's future as he attempts to make a comeback from his latest knee reconstruction after a recent minor setback.

He has been continually linked to Hawthorn and has a large salary due him next year but if he moved clubs could strike a longer deal at a club where he saw his future.

GWS football boss Wayne Campbell said recently the club saw Patton in its future given he is a traditional bash-and-crash forward in a team with a trio of running key forwards.

He had undergone an exceptional rehabilitation and was confident he could make an impact late in the year until some recent soreness.