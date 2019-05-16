Photos View Photo Gallery

CONGRATULATIONS to the Gympie Show Society and its army of volunteers and sponsors for putting on yet another fabulous event.

The weather gods may have toyed with them a little this week, but the small showers have only served to settle the dust and keep the freezing temps at bay.

With more than 4000 entries in everything from cattle and horses to beans, avos, cakes, schoolwork, pikelets, quilts, horticulture and craft etcetera, the support our Show receives and the interest it generates is testament to the awesome job its organisers do.

They should be applauded.

Anyone who grew up in the Gympie region knows the right of passage a Gympie Show is: wearing matching outfits your Mum sewed; being dragged through Machinery Alley and the Pavilion before being allowed down Sideshow Alley; getting a sample bag and one of those little dolls on a stick, being a menace in a dodgem car, taking your little brother on the Zipper and watching him throw up.

Good times.

As a busy working mum who is particularly busy come Show time, I yearn for the day when I can sit for hours and watch the cattle judging, sip on a cup of tea and chat with old friends.

The whole thing is a masterclass in networking; not to mention a fun and morale-boosting promotion of our beautiful region, its people and its bounty.