Barry Fitzhenry
Congratulations and thank you to Barry Fitzhenry

Shelley Strachan
24th Nov 2018 1:12 PM
Editor Gympie Times
IT WAS my privilege to make a special presentation to Gympie Turf Club stalwart Barry Fitzhenry at the Gala Dinner in The Pavilion last night.

Mr Fitzhenry has written the Turf Club notes for The Gympie Times for 50 years, an incredible feat and a job he still does extremely well, not only giving his red hot tips for what might be a winner on the local track, but commenting on and recording the events and evolution of the racing industry in Gympie and throughout Queensland.

His shoes - should he ever decide to retire (and we hope that's not for a very long time) - will be almost impossible to fill.

Barry Fitzhenry's first article in The Gympie Times.
Barry Fitzhenry's first article in The Gympie Times.

Last night Mr Fitzhenry was the recipient of a number of special presentations as part of the formal celebration of the Gympie Turf Club's 150th birthday.

As I pointed out then, over the last 50 years much has changed at The Gympie Times, in the Gympie region and throughout our fair nation.

There have been nine Gympie Times editors since 1968, 12 prime ministers (five of them in the last decade), 50 Nobel Peace Prize laureates and 16 Australian cricket captains.

But there has been only one Barry Fitzhenry.

Congratulations Barry, and on behalf of The Gympie Times, thank you - and keep up the good work.

