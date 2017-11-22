Congrats to high achievers and new school leaders

MAJOR winners at the recent Victory College awards night were topped by School Dux Aaron Brading (Senior College) and Abigail-Rose McAllister (Middle College).
Sportspersons Of The Year were:
Middle College: Mia Ketterer and Jackson Beaumont.
Senior College: M'kaila Start and Kye Stevens.
Performing Arts Award: Alichia Snowdon.
Wealth Directions Bursary: Lachlan Roche.
Vocational Education Student Of The Year Award: Shaun Lehman.
ADF Long Tan Youth Leadership and Teamwork Award: Year 10 Hannah Brebner, Year 12 Jon Cantillana.
USC Gympie Cultural Leadership Award: Jade Elkington-Harris.
USC Gympie All-rounder Award, Abigail-Rose McAllister.
Rotary All-rounder Award, Rachel McKee.
Caltex All-rounder: Courtney Emmerson.
Exemplary Student Award, Middle College Alichia Snowdon, Senior College Jon Cantillana.
Rotary Faith & Service Bursary, Middle College Elijah Allen, Senior College Kayla Donohue.
Future Studies Bursary, Anneke Harries.