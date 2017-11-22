Congrats to high achievers and new school leaders

ABOVE RIGHT: 2018 school leaders Katelyn Brading senior faith captain, Kye Stevens community captain, and Sophie Hutchinson service captain.

ABOVE: 2018 junior school leaders Owen Johnson, Tasha Carlson and Nixon Keable. Renee Albrecht

MAJOR winners at the recent Victory College awards night were topped by School Dux Aaron Brading (Senior College) and Abigail-Rose McAllister (Middle College).

HIGH ACHIEVERS: Harriet Taunton-Burnet (primary), Abigail-Rose McAllister (middle) and Aaron Brading (senior) were the Duxes of the School.

Sportspersons Of The Year were:

Middle College: Mia Ketterer and Jackson Beaumont.

Senior College: M'kaila Start and Kye Stevens.

Sports Person of the Year Award recipients Ruby Aitofi, Jackson Beaumont (obscured), Mia Ketterer, Kye Stevens and M'kaila Start are congratulated by Mayor Mick Curran.

Performing Arts Award: Alichia Snowdon.

Wealth Directions Bursary: Lachlan Roche.

Teacher Cathy Cooper with Lachlan Roche, the recipient of the Wealth Directions Bursary.

Vocational Education Student Of The Year Award: Shaun Lehman.

ADF Long Tan Youth Leadership and Teamwork Award: Year 10 Hannah Brebner, Year 12 Jon Cantillana.

USC Gympie Cultural Leadership Award: Jade Elkington-Harris.

USC Gympie All-rounder Award, Abigail-Rose McAllister.

Rotary All-rounder Award, Rachel McKee.

Caltex All-rounder: Courtney Emmerson.

Jacqueline Pekar, Alichia Snowdon and Jon Cantillana were recipients of the College Exemplary Student Awards.

Exemplary Student Award, Middle College Alichia Snowdon, Senior College Jon Cantillana.

Rotary Faith & Service Bursary, Middle College Elijah Allen, Senior College Kayla Donohue.

Future Studies Bursary, Anneke Harries.