'Confronting' beach erosion at Rainbow is natural; experts

ON THE MOVE: Gympie Regional Council worker Nick Arfuso, near Rainbow Beach's removable steps on Monday that have been taken away to avoid damage in the dangerous weather. Lindy Orwin

DESPITE the seemingly shocking condition of Rainbow Beach from destructive king tides and large swells last week that have left it unsafe to access, there is no long-term damage to the beach, state authorities have assured.

The Gympie regional Council was today assessing the Rainbow Beach foreshore for damage, where sections of coffee rock have sheered near the popular swimming spot and several protected Pandanus palms have been lost.

As the council prepares for a clean-up when beach access is safe, a local businesswoman said the state of the beach was "confronting and sad” with massive and obvious loss of clean sand, that has left exposed black sand.

Natural debri also littered the short beach front this week, while a strong current meant the patrolled beach has remained closed all week following Cyclone Oma's threat, despite most Sunshine Coast beaches opening.

After assessing the protected area near Rainbow Beach this week however, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers confirmed there is no lasting damage to the area and ongoing maintenance would continue, but no beach repairs were required.

"Beach erosion is a natural process. The coastline is a dynamic environment, and nature regularly removes then replaces sand,” a Department of Environment and Science spokeswoman said.

"The beach condition is as expected after a severe weather event.

"Eroded beaches and dunes will usually rebuild naturally over time.”

Inskip Point, which was heavily inundated with water last weekend, has no significant damage and all camping areas remained open, the DES spokeswoman said.

The landslip that opened up last September near one of the popular camping sites was retracting, the spokeswoman said, and posed no threat to people if all safety directions were followed.

Beach vehicle access to Double Island Point from Rainbow Beach remained restricted on the northern side of the Peninsula and on either side of the Leisha Track entrance due to the natural movement of the saltwater lagoon.

A beach hazard warning remains in place for Cooloola Recreation Area, Great Sandy National Park, Inskip Peninsula Recreation Area and K'gari (Fraser Island), Great Sandy National Park

"Steep sand dunes, deep washouts and gutters, hidden banks, fallen trees, exposed coffee rock and debris including logs may be present,” the DES warning states.

"Motorists should exercise extreme care when driving on exposed beaches and plan to travel at low tide, if safe to do so.

"Some beaches may be impassable even at low tide, and driving over vegetated dunes is not permitted despite conditions.

"Beach access points and campsite access may have sustain some erosion creating steep drop-offs.

"Drivers should slow down, stop and check access conditions before deciding if it is safe to proceed.

"Avoid stopping or parking near sand cliffs as they may be unstable and collapse without warning. Parents should supervise children at all times and keep them well away from the sand cliffs.

"As always, people planning to visit Great Sandy National Park are advised to check the weather forecast and park alerts before making travel arrangements,” the spokeswoman said.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokeswoman said lifeguards will continue to monitor conditions and will re-open Rainbow Beach when deemed safe to do so.