Confrontational siblings cop capsicum spray and fine

The court heard Maher, 25, and Godfrey, 29, were approached by officers searching for another person, and then followed them to an apartment on Beenham Valley Rd.

The court heard Maher, 25, and Godfrey, 29, were approached by officers searching for another person, and then followed them to an apartment on Beenham Valley Rd. Trevor Veale

A BROTHER and sister who confronted police officers and refused to let them leave a property have each been fined $350 for their actions.

Sonya Lee Maher, of Beenaam Valley, and Jamie Allen Godfrey, of Gympie, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court this week to one charge each of obstructing police on September 6.

The court heard Maher, 25, and Godfrey, 29, were approached by officers searching for another person, and then followed them to an apartment on Beenham Valley Rd.

Arriving after the officers, the pair started shouting and walked inside, Maher claiming she was the owner of the apartment and that the officers had entered unlawfully and were trespassing.

Blocking the only exit from the apartment with Godfrey standing behind her, she said the officers were not allowed to leave until she was satisfied.

After the officers were unable to contact the station so they could speak with Maher, they repeatedly asked the pair to move and let them leave.

When they refused, the officers then told Maher and Godfrey they would use capsicum spray if they had to.

Godfrey then threatened to grab a shotgun while Maher kicked the door closed, dropped to the floor and held it closed with her feet.

Police then sprayed the pair with capsicum spray before arresting them.

Maher "smirked and smiled” at several points throughout the sentencing, frustrating prosecuting Sergeant Lisa Manns and raising the ire of Magistrate Graham Hillan.

Lawyer Tim Campion told the court Maher suffered from severe depression, as well as being bi-polar (but not formally diagnosed) and obsessive compulsive disorder.

"She's taken matters as an infringement of her rights,” Mr Campion told the court of Maher, while Godfrey was "a little protective of his sister”.

"He was backing her up,” Mr Campion said.

He said the pair had also suffered from the capsicum spray which had been used on them.

Both had their convictions recorded.