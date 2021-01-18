Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A young woman was killed and three injured in a horror crash in Cushnie yesterday. File photo.
A young woman was killed and three injured in a horror crash in Cushnie yesterday. File photo.
Breaking

CONFIRMED: Woman dies after horror crash in South Burnett

Holly Cormack
16th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young Murgon woman has died following a two-car crash in Cushnie yesterday.

Preliminary investigations indicate around 11.50am, a dual cab utility and a hatchback collided at the intersection of Chinchilla Wondai Road and Cushnie Road in Cushnie.

The front passenger of the hatchback, a 22-year-old Murgon woman, died at the scene.

The driver of the hatchback, a 23-year-old Murgon woman, and a 22-year-old Surfers Paradise man were treated by paramedics at the scene before being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The driver and soul occupant of the dual cab, a 24-year-old Nikenbah woman, was taken Kingaroy Hospital for observation.

Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Identity of motorcyclist killed in Gympie crash revealed

        Premium Content Identity of motorcyclist killed in Gympie crash revealed

        News The 29-year-old motorcycle rider was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

        NAMED: Gympie’s biggest fraudsters and thieves of 2020

        Premium Content NAMED: Gympie’s biggest fraudsters and thieves of 2020

        News From serial burglars to thieves who targeted the disabled or stole tens of...

        Crisis deepens for region’s most disadvantaged addresses

        Premium Content Crisis deepens for region’s most disadvantaged addresses

        News A community advocate has been ‘blown away’ by the shocking socio-economic status of...

        Investigation finds rider at fault in fatal motorhome crash

        Premium Content Investigation finds rider at fault in fatal motorhome crash

        News The partner of a Coast motorcyclist killed in a crash says she is lost for words...