Education minister has revealed the date students will be allowed to return to football fields and netball courts for the resumption of school sport.
News

Confirmed: When school sport will return

by Jessica Marszalek
12th Jun 2020 5:54 AM
CHILDREN will be allowed back onto the football fields and netball courts from July 10 with the return of school sport.

Education Minister Grace Grace has confirmed state schools will be able to run inter-school sports competitions for indoor and outdoor games from that date, with competitions returning in stages. Representative sport at a district, regional and state level will also be allowed. And 100 spectators will be able to watch.

School sport will return from July 10. Pic: Naomi Jellicoe
"We know how much our students have been looking forward to getting back out and competing again," Ms Grace said. "Under these arrangements students are not allowed to travel or compete interstate, but may travel and compete at indoor and outdoor venues within Queensland.

"A maximum gathering limit of 100 people will be allowed to attend these events, including players, staff and spectators, to reduce the risk of further COVID-19 infections.

"The return of school sport is wonderful news and is another positive sign that life is slowly returning to normal."

Education Minister Grace Grace and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (background)
Clayfield College students and sisters Ella, 15, and Chloe Wilkins, 14, are looking forward to the restart.

"I'm really excited because I've really missed not being able to play all the sports I love during this COVID drama," Ella said.

For Chloe, playing soccer was an opportunity to spend time with her older friends. "I miss playing with my teammates," she said.

