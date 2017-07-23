24°
News

Confirmed: Gympie teams in line for state title glory today

Tom Daunt
| 23rd Jul 2017 8:56 AM
Rosie Friske looks for a scoring pportunity last night at the 2017 Queensland Women's Masters Hockey Titles in Gympie.
Rosie Friske looks for a scoring pportunity last night at the 2017 Queensland Women's Masters Hockey Titles in Gympie. Leeroy todd

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HOCKEY: It has been confirmed that two of Gympie's three teams competing in the 2017 Queensland Masters Hockey Championships at the Gympie Hockey Centre have made it through to their respective grand finals.

After a nail biting win yesterday, Gympie's top team will contest the division 2 final at 12.15pm on the main field while Gympie 3 will look to avoid another penalty shoot out in division 5.

They play at 11am on field 1.

Gympie District Hockey Association officials are urging all locals to head down to Ramsay Park to cheer on the home teams.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie women's hockey masters games queensland hockey

Touching closing service at Uniting Church Amamoor

Touching closing service at Uniting Church Amamoor

Letter: I know there were a few tears at the close of the service but these were replaced by catching up with so many old friends during lunch.

Harley owners ride in to help One Mile State School

GREAT SUPPORT: Sunshine Coast Harley Owners Group director Pam Bycroft (left) presents One Mile State School tuckshop convenor Roz Collins and student Angela Jones with a donation from the Sunshine Coast Harley Davidson dealership and the Sunshine Coast HOGS.

Riders donation helps One Mile rebuil

Duck pond dash one part of seniors week fun

Last year's Gympie Senior citizens of the year Dudley Fisher and Lillian Burke, with mayor Mick Curran (middle).

Number of great events on offer.

Mary River gets $400k help from new levy

LEVY HELP: The Mary River is one of the catchment areas to be helped by the Sunshine Coast Regional Council's new environment levy.

Sunshine Coast council to boost environment.

Local Partners

A big day for little citizens

A rousing success at this year's Little Kids Day Out

Big lift signals big progress for Rattler

BIG LIFT: The tender being lowered onto the back on an awaiting truck.

Things are coming along steadily for the Rattler restoration

Planets align and all roads lead to Gympie region

So much going on there's no excuse to be bored

Sleep out and help Gympie's homeless

HELPING HAND: Judy Brauer and Marcus and Andrea Matthews get warm at the 2015 Sleepout.

Registration opens for 2017 Sleepout.

League icon runs in for Kandanga pub reopening

POPPING IN: Allan Langer will make an appearance at the Kandanga Pub for its reopening celebrations.

Rugby league icon to join tomorrow's celebrations.

OPINION: Splendour reached peak glitter

WITH people in every size, colour, gender and dietary restriction shimmering under the Byron sun, 2017 is, officially, the year of Splendour in the Glitter.

Karl Stefanovic breaks his silence on divorce, new love

Karl poses for Stellar’s July 23 issue. Picture: Steven Chee Source:Stellar Magazine

Stefanovic on his marriage breakdown, new girlfriend

Home Alone actor John Heard dies aged 72

John Heard opposite Catherine O’Hara (and Macaulay Culkin, inset) in Home Alone. Picture: YouTubeSource:Supplied

He was 72.

What's on the small screen this week

Matty J and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from The Bachelor.

WINNERS will be crowned on MasterChef and Australian Ninja Warrior.

GALLERY: Gympie's day at the races

Caity Baker, Georgia Walters, Hannah Bunt, Bella Johnston.

Photos from the Zinc Race Day

Beauty blogger’s horribly racist product review

Popular beauty blogger run off the internet for racist comment

Outrage as Ninja Warrior cuts Australia's fittest man

Adelaide’s James Newbury was mysteriously cut from the Ninja Warrior broadcast.

Australia's fittest man wasn’t good enough for Ninja Warrior.

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

70 Old Traveston Road, Traveston 4570

4 2 5 Auction

Opportunity is running out to secure this affordable approx. 30 acre property in the exciting Traveston/Mary Valley Region. Enjoy this outstanding and unique...

MAKE NO MISTAKES - CALL NOW!

190 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

3 2 2 $275,000

Elevated Flood Free Location * 1Ha near-level landscaped allotment with fenced horse paddock * 1800mm high feature timber fence in front yard, lock-up gates *...

GREAT POSITION - GREAT INVESTMENT !!

23 Barter Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 2 Auction

Looking for an investment opportunity - ideally located in the heart of the town precinct, zoned "District Centre" on 999m2 allotment. * Home is over 100 years...

SOLID INVESTMENT - PRICED TO SELL !!

20 Wises Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 2 $195,000

Highset Queenslander style home on 913m2 allotment. Tongue and groove interior, separate dining room with fireplace and fans, shower over bath, needs some TLC.

159 ACRES OF FERTILE FARMING!

122 Coppermine Creek Road, Langshaw 4570

Residential Land Just 20 minutes from Gympie situated in the Langshaw farming district is ... AUCTION ON SITE...

Just 20 minutes from Gympie situated in the Langshaw farming district is 159 acres (64.6ha) of fertile farming property. Fertile rich soil with hills facing...

LARGE BRICK HOMESTEAD SITUATED IN THE ROLLING GREEN FOOTHILLS OF MARY&#39;S CREEK

461 Marys Creek Road, Marys Creek 4570

Rural 3 2 6 AUCTION ON SITE...

Quality Solid Home, Big Allotment of 77.81 Hectares in three titles Looking for a change of lifestyle or something bigger? This property might be just what you...

SUBDIVIDABLE ACREAGE LIFESTYLE

21 Mataranka Road, Veteran 4570

3 1 3 $349,000

In a sought after area only minutes to Gympie's CBD, is this unique subdividable (STCC) 2ha property. Sitting beautifully on the fully fenced acreage property is a...

The Valleys Hidden Beauty

39 Edwards Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 3 10 AUCTION ON SITE...

Nestled in the picturesque area of the Mary Valley is 165 acres of productive grazing land. Majestic Morton Bay Figs adding ambiance to the country charm of this...

PICTURE PERFECT ACREAGE

83 Neusavale Road, Wolvi 4570

House 3 2 4 Expression of...

Situated on 3.3 fully fenced, level acres is this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a picture perfect location. This home features a new extra large kitchen with...

A GREAT DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH!!!

3 Woolgar Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 AUCTION 19th...

Here is the perfect home for you if you are looking for a home you can stamp your own mark on!! Situated on a rare and lovely FLAT 878m2 block within walking...

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out

Townhouses planned for Nicklin Way site

CBRE's Brendan Robins and Rem Rafter on site at Wurtulla.

Prime 1.5ha Sunshine Coast property set for town homes development

Owner tells of ghostly goings on at old Mackay pub

GHOST STORIES: Several people have died at the Mirani Hotel

Owner says pub is 'definitely haunted'