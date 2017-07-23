Confirmed: Gympie teams in line for state title glory today

Rosie Friske looks for a scoring pportunity last night at the 2017 Queensland Women's Masters Hockey Titles in Gympie.

HOCKEY: It has been confirmed that two of Gympie's three teams competing in the 2017 Queensland Masters Hockey Championships at the Gympie Hockey Centre have made it through to their respective grand finals.

After a nail biting win yesterday, Gympie's top team will contest the division 2 final at 12.15pm on the main field while Gympie 3 will look to avoid another penalty shoot out in division 5.

They play at 11am on field 1.

Gympie District Hockey Association officials are urging all locals to head down to Ramsay Park to cheer on the home teams.