CONFIRMED: Gympie council boundaries see big changes

THE Local Government Change Commission has flagged growth expected in Division 1 of the Gympie Regional Council area will "likely” trigger another boundary review prior to the 2024 election.

Residents from the likes of Traveston, Victory Heights and Bells Bridge will vote in new divisions at next year's election after the commission confirmed it had adopted changes previously proposed by the Electoral Commission Queensland in the final determination of its Review of Divisional Boundaries.

The ECQ revealed its proposed changes in late July after Division 4 was found to be short of the minimum number of required voters, while Division 7 was close to breaching its banks.

The Change Commission was "legally required to ensure each division of the Council has a reasonable proportion of enrolled voters” in the review while also considering projected enrolment numbers "so the divisions remain in quota for as long as possible”.

In reviewing the four comments made on the proposal between July 27 and August 12, the commission noted the council and the community would have work to do to retain divisions long term.

"The Change Commission recognises the likelihood that the growth expected in Division 1may trigger another review prior to the 2024 election,” the review stated.

"It is therefore recommended that if the council and community wish to retain divisions, that they initiate a process to examine how these boundaries can accommodate the legislated enrolment requirements of the Act and the local communities' aspirations.”

The commission was unable to satisfy three of the four comments suggesting Wallu be returned to Division 1 because of its strong "connection” to the Cooloola Coast, and potential "alienation” of Wallu residents as a result of the move.

"While the Change Commission understood the community's concerns regarding the connection between the Wallu and Cooloola Cove areas, it noted that returning Wallu creates a significant risk of Division 1 exceeding the enrolment quota for the 2020 election,” the review stated.

"As the primary purpose of this review is to ensure each division has a similar number of voters so that each person's vote has the same value, the Change Commission has been unable to accommodate these proposals.”

A proposal to scrap the council boundaries altogether was determined to be "outside the scope” of the review.

THE SHAKE-UP: What these changes mean

- Division 1 is set to lose the region west of Tin Can Bay, including Wallu, which now joins Division 2.

- Division 2 also picks up most of Victory Heights from Division 5, whereas the balances of Banks Pocket and Araluen move to Division 3.

- Bells Bridge changes from Division 3 to Division 6, and the portion of Widgee Crossing South in Division 3 heads to Division 7.

- Division 4 expands in the northeast at the expense of its southeastern border, gaining parts of Gympie and Victory Heights.

- Division 5 collects Woondum, Kybong, Coles Creek, Traveston and the balance of the Tandur and Mothar Mountain suburbs from Division 8.

- The Palms and Glastonbury residents now join Division 6, which also collects the outstanding pieces of Pie Creek.

- Amamoor Creek, Langshaw, McIntosh Creek, Jones Hill, Long Flat, Calico Creek and Mooloo go into Division 8.