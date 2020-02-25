Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 57-year-old woman is currently being treated for coronavirus at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
A 57-year-old woman is currently being treated for coronavirus at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
Health

Confirmed: Deadly virus reaches Coast

Ashley Carter
25th Feb 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 57-YEAR-OLD woman has been admitted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Queensland Health this morning confirmed the woman was in a stable condition and was isolated after she was admitted yesterday.

"The woman was part of the evacuation group at the facility at Howard Springs, outside of Darwin, who returned to Australia from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan," the spokesperson said.

The woman was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after her diagnoses of COVID-19, which has killed more than 2500 people.

The Queensland Health spokesperson assured the community that whether it was measles, influenza or coronavirus, the state's hospitals had strong measures in place to stop the spread.

Sunshine Coast University Hospital continues to operate as normal.

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus health queensland health sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Violent social media threat to students taken 'seriously'

        premium_icon Violent social media threat to students taken 'seriously'

        Crime Police are investigating after a violent threat was made towards students at a Sunshine Coast high school over social media.

        • 25th Feb 2020 10:15 AM
        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Pets & Animals We are on the search for Australia’s Top Dog. Enter here.

        Converging winds could push another 75mm on us

        premium_icon Converging winds could push another 75mm on us

        News Winds converge to bring a week of showers and possible storms that will drive...

        Australia needs leadership on domestic violence epidemic

        premium_icon Australia needs leadership on domestic violence epidemic

        Opinion I’m angry. I am devastated and horrified and heart broken.