UPDATED INFO: Coronavirus case confirmed in Kingaroy

THERE is one confirmed case of coronavirus in Kingaroy.

A 53 year old male has been confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus in Kingaroy.

He is currently in a stable condition and has self-isolated.

A Woolworths spokesperson has confirmed the coronavirus case was one of their Kingaroy store workers.

"We have been notified by the Queensland Department of Health that team member in our Kingaroy store has tested psotive for the coronavirus," they said.

The Kingaroy store shut early last night to clean the premises.

There is a sign out the front of Kingaroy Woolworths encouraging customers who have been there in the past week and are experiencing symptoms to call the Department of Health hotline on 1800 020 080.

Currently there are 35 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Queensland.

All cases are in southeast Queensland, excluding one individual in Kingaroy and one individual in Rockhampton.

Contact tracing is underway for all new cases, in addition to the previously confirmed cases. We will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately.

Please call ahead to the GP surgery and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival.

Queenslanders can do their part by practising good hygiene and staying home if you're sick.

Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.

Anyone with concerns can call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) or find up-to-date reliable information on the Queensland Health website at www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus.