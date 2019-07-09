Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Aussies less confident in economy after rate cut: ANZ

by Michael Mehr
9th Jul 2019 10:28 AM

CONSUMER confidence fell over the weekend, an ANZ survey suggests, as people appeared to view the latest cut to the cash rate by the Reserve Bank of Australia as a signal of worsening economic conditions.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence index dipped 1.1 per cent from the previous week, with respondents' perception of the economy - including the outlook for the next 12 months - retreating 3.6 per cent and prospects about conditions in the next five years sliding 1.7 per cent.

But the weekly measure of sentiment, which is based on about 1,000 face-to-face interviews conducted on Saturdays and Sundays, recorded a 3.7 per cent rise in how people felt about their financial condition compared to a year ago and a 1.3 per cent increase regarding their finances over the next 12 months.

More Stories

consumer confidence rate cut rba reserve bank

Top Stories

    Man 'bitten' by shark while paddle boarding

    premium_icon Man 'bitten' by shark while paddle boarding

    Breaking A man has been injured after he says he was bitten by a shark while stand up paddle boarding in Sunshine Coast waters this morning.

    IN COURT: 3 cases before Gympie Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 3 cases before Gympie Court today

    News A list of people appearing in court today.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Tributes flow from family, horse groups for beloved rider

    premium_icon Tributes flow from family, horse groups for beloved rider

    News 'He was my dad and best friend': Son mourns late Greymare man