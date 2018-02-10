Conduct doesn't inspire trust

WHAT is it that we really want of our parliamentary representatives?

To be honest and straightforward with us?

To not hide behind all the spin that we have grown so tired of?

What character traits do we admire in our leaders? They're human after all... perhaps.

So do we expect a greater standard of conduct from them, or do we hold them to the same standards as we hold ourselves?

Surely, the higher the position one holds in public office, they can expect a greater degree of scrutiny of every aspect of their behaviour.

Because, let's face it, they're acting from a position of authority demanding of us respect. So they shouldn't feel indignant when their character is questioned.

Politics is a business where trust and respect have to be earned. It's not automatically guaranteed.

Imagine how aggrieved many God-fearing, conservative-minded, family-orientated National Party voters must be feeling right now.

In the 30-plus years that I've voted, the Nationals (I must confess) have enjoyed my higher preferences on many occasions. The character of the candidates and the leaders had just an important influence on my vote as policy.

Politics is a place of high egos and we should all be aware by now that public endorsement of some men have empowered them to stretch what they thought they could get away with both professionally and personally.

You just cannot simply divorce a politician's personal conduct from the public image they procreate.

So when you have a leader who spent a great deal of last year promoting himself as a standard bearer for the traditional institution of marriage, many of us can be entitled to feel more than a tad betrayed.

And this has to have some effect on the National Party's prospects at next year's federal poll. It would be a tragedy if many a good member was to lose because some voters can't countenance implying support for a leader such as the current one.

Obviously, there are voters who don't care. There'll be others who'll regard the Member for New England as some sort of "legend”.

For voters who might find their own family situations mirroring the Joyce household at the moment, they cannot countenance voting for a party led by such an individual.

Whether he has sought forgiveness from his family is a personal matter, of course.

But have we moved so far away from a time when this kind of conduct was a career-ender that an apology to his support base isn't warranted?

The Joyce family is deserving of protection at this time.

Barnaby certainly does not deserve it because he is supported by the public purse. Questions must be answered.

How many "official” trips chalked up on the public purse by the Member while he was courting his staffer warrant deeper scrutiny?

He says it's all above board, but exactly what is his word worth right now?

Such questions demand answers, even if the Opposition is reluctant to pursue it.

Because, let's face it, this kind of conduct in the Halls of Power is neither nothing new nor to the exclusion of either side of the chamber.

So, I shall ask the question that they won't:

If a politician's spouse cannot trust them, then why should we?