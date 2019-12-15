Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRITICAL: Police say four men have been charged after a man was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.
CRITICAL: Police say four men have been charged after a man was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.
News

Condition critical: man airlifted after alleged Gympie CBD assault

Arthur Gorrie
15th Dec 2019 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE police have moved quickly and charged four men after a late night Mary St incident, which police say has left a young man fighting for life in Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The man was rushed to Gympie Hospital before being airlifted to the Sunshine Coast in a critical condition, police said.

A police representative said the late night assault occurred outside a Mary St entertainment venue, after a 24 year old Gympie man allegedly became involved in a verbal exchange with a group of other men around 11.30pm.

Police say the man was assaulted and knocked to the ground, then kicked in the head and left unconscious.

Two men, aged 21 and 22 from Araluen, have been charged with grievous bodily harm and affray in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Two 21-year-old Gympie men have been charged with grievous bodily harm and affray.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact police.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Violent details emerge as police investigate Gympie CBD bashing

        premium_icon Violent details emerge as police investigate Gympie CBD...

        News A male in his 20s has been flown to hospital with critical head injuries.

        Gympie OP 1 students celebrate their success

        premium_icon Gympie OP 1 students celebrate their success

        News ‘I was at a friend’s house, and when it popped up with an OP 1 I just bawled my...

        Two in hospital after car rolls near Gympie

        premium_icon Two in hospital after car rolls near Gympie

        News The crash reportedly occurred overnight.

        Credit union helps ‘the army’ save Christmas – for everyone

        premium_icon Credit union helps ‘the army’ save Christmas – for everyone

        News CREDIT Union Australia has backed the Salvation Army’s plan to help everyone enjoy...