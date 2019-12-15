Condition critical: man airlifted after alleged Gympie CBD assault

CRITICAL: Police say four men have been charged after a man was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

GYMPIE police have moved quickly and charged four men after a late night Mary St incident, which police say has left a young man fighting for life in Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The man was rushed to Gympie Hospital before being airlifted to the Sunshine Coast in a critical condition, police said.

A police representative said the late night assault occurred outside a Mary St entertainment venue, after a 24 year old Gympie man allegedly became involved in a verbal exchange with a group of other men around 11.30pm.

Police say the man was assaulted and knocked to the ground, then kicked in the head and left unconscious.

Two men, aged 21 and 22 from Araluen, have been charged with grievous bodily harm and affray in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Two 21-year-old Gympie men have been charged with grievous bodily harm and affray.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact police.