Concerns over restrictions on Cochrane approval

APPROVED: A development application for a property owned by Cr James Cochrane has been approved with a number of restrictions.

A CONTROVERSIAL development application by Councillor James Cochrane has been approved by Gympie Regional Council, but some councillors were concerned it could restrict future development in the area.

A number of conditions were placed on the application, which was approved following more than 20 minutes of questions raised by councillors with planning and development director Gina Vereker about land clearing that had been done on the property.

Ms Vereker said while there was no provision in place to prevent the clearing, the council could not verify whether any of the clearing had been in an identified environmental corridor as its boundaries had not been established yet.

Councillors were told it was expected to take six to 12 months for the council to establish the corridor, which the Southside Structure Plan only identified in an "indicative” manner.

To prevent the corridor from being impacted, a covenant will be placed over the remaining 18.9ha of land, detailing the protection and maintenance of the existing vegetation within the lot.

RELATED: Councillor 'disappointed if this is how public was treated'

While the report originally recommended a $10,000 bond be submitted for revegetation maintenance, Cr Dan Stewart moved it be amended so the bond is only necessary if it was found land inside the corridor had been cleared.

The council would maintain the corridor once its boundaries were established.

The amended motion was adopted by a vote of six to two.

Crs Glen Hartwig and Hilray Smerdon voted against the proposal.

While voting for the application approval, Cr Mal Gear said both sides had been "a little at fault here”.

"Council should have said no development until it (the Southside Structure Plan) was in the planning scheme,” he said.

Cr Hartwig's primary concern was the impact the recommendations would have on future development in the area, given the corridor had still not been officially defined.

Cr Smerdon said he agreed with clarifying the bond requirements, but was still concerned and the application as approved was too restrictive for the developer.