Concerns over proposed Bruce Highway Bypass design

Proposed route of the Section D Bruce Highway upgrade. Transport and Main Roads

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

BEFORE me I have the latest plans for the Section D of the Gympie bypass.

There is no direct exit north or south on to Tin can Bay Rd.

Instead access is via Gympie Connection Rd hope fully with considerably upgrade to the intersection at Tin Can Bay Rd.

My major concern is no access to Wide Bay Highway (Bunya Highway).

An accident at the treacherous Wide Bay Highway intersection with the Bruce Highway. Tanya Easterby

I suggest they leave the current intersection much as it is and build two new bridges one east bound and one west bound from high one the west bank of the river, one each side of the current road, over the river and over the Bruce Hwy onward to the new highway.

Do it now or you will have to do it soon at a much greater cos.

Wide Bay Highway carries a lot of traffic despite spokeswoman for Main Roads telling me it is local traffic only.

Clive and Kathy Sandison,

Roundabout Tours,

Gympie