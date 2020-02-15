Concerns over Perth Glory sale to bitcoin company dismissed

Tony Sage and the Glory celebrate winning the Premiers Plate on April 14 last year. Picture: Tony McDonough/AAP

PERTH Glory coach Tony Popovic says he has full faith in owner Tony Sage, dismissing concerns the potential sale of the club to a bitcoin company will distract the players.

Glory will make their long-awaited Asian Champions League debut on Tuesday when they take on FC Tokyo in Japan.

The foray into Asia has been a dream for more than a decade for Glory, but their debut has been overshadowed by the fallout over the potential sale of the club.

Fans and football experts were left stunned when it was announced that Sage would sell an 80 per cent share of the club to bitcoin investment group London Football Exchange.

Sage has since claimed he is yet to agree to the sale, saying he will spend three days with the company in London to determine whether it is a good fit for the Glory.

The Glory's 18-man squad flew out of Perth on Saturday and Popovic wasn't concerned that the uncertain future of the club would be a distraction.

"It's not affecting it, so I'm not concerned," Popovic said.

"it's in the media, it's news. Whenever you talk about ownership changing it's a headline.

"The players are fine."

Popovic also leapt to the defence of Sage, who has copped criticism from a large portion of fans who are unhappy with the potential sale to a bitcoin company.

"My association with Tony Sage is 18 months now and what I have learned about him is how much he loves this club," Popovic said.

"I don't think Tony Sage would put this football club at jeopardy, that I'm clear of.

"We've got an owner that's put his heart and soul and his own money into the club, and he's rejected many offers.

"I have full faith in Tony Sage that he'll make the right decision for the club. That's why we're calm about the whole situation."

Popovic said skipper Diego Castro, who missed the club's past two A-League matches through injury, was part of the travelling party to Japan.