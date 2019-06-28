Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David Berry has been missing from Peachester since last week.
David Berry has been missing from Peachester since last week.
News

Concerns for Coast man missing since last week

28th Jun 2019 6:38 AM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 38-year-old man who has been missing from Peachester since last week.

David Berry was last seen leaving an address on Bald Knob Rd about 7pm on June 19.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as it is out of character for him not to remain in contact.

It is believed he may have travelled to the Logan area.

He is Caucasian, about 168cm tall with a fair complexion, slim build, short light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Mr Berry is believed to be travelling in a red 2006 Holden Commodore sedan bearing Queensland registration 651 YYL.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

missing man missing person peachester queensland police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    The vanishing finances of Gympie Regional Council

    premium_icon The vanishing finances of Gympie Regional Council

    Council News The council's operating result not the only financial item forecast to red line in this year's budget.

    Tender awarded for $2.4m Gympie CBD upgrade

    premium_icon Tender awarded for $2.4m Gympie CBD upgrade

    Council News Controversial project finally gets go ahead.

    Three businesses to say goodbye to Mary St

    premium_icon Three businesses to say goodbye to Mary St

    News Shutting up shop is not all bad, business operators tell

    Gruesome new details emerge in woodchipper murder case

    premium_icon Gruesome new details emerge in woodchipper murder case

    News Two of the co-accused appeared in Gympie court this week.