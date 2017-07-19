Concerns councillors could be 'sidelined'

QUESTIONS are being asked by former councillors about a proposal today which would delegate town planning decisions to the CEO.

According to the report before the Gympie Regional Council at its ordinary meeting today, the introduction of the Planning Act 2016, along with the Planning Regulation 2017 and the Development Assessment Rules, a review of the CEO's delegated powers is necessary.

The report says the delegation is common practice within Queensland "for operational efficiency”, and proposes "that council delegate the full suite of available powers under the new Planning legislation to its CEO”.

This potential delegation of authority by councillors, however, has raised questions by former elected officials Ian Petersen and Jan Watt.

Along with questions over the level of power afforded the position of CEO on planning matters, they also queried whether the proposal would take further decision-making powers from councillors, "sidelining” them and, subsequently, the community in the process.