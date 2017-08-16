Concerns as flu season hits Queensland hard

VACCINATE: Doctors say it is not too late to be protected against the flu.

QUEENSLAND'S flu season has struck with a vengeance as the state continues to experience a spike in the number of confirmed cases.

So far this year 19,216 influenza notifications have been made, more than three quarters of which have been typed as Influenza A.

Overall, there have been 2145 public hospital admissions across the state, 222 of which required intensive care.

It is a rate which has doctors calling for people to remember to be vaccinated.

"For those who haven't had a flu vaccination this year, it's not too late; they should make booking an appointment a priority,” Infectious Diseases Communicable Diseases Branch Medical Advisor Dr Christopher Coulter said.

"This year's vaccine protects against two A and two B strains of flu which have been the most prevalent around the world this year. For some people in high-risk categories, influenza can be deadly so it's crucial we all play our part to help stop it spreading and reduce its effects on the community.”

Dr Coulter said it was also important for people to practice good hygiene.

This includes:

Stay home when you're sick;

Cover your nose and mouth when sneezing and coughing;

Wash your hands regularly and thoroughly.

Combined with vaccination, these simply steps can reduce the likelihood of spreading the flu and combat the rise in flu notifications.

Queenslanders eligible for the government-funded influenza vaccine can access it from their doctor or immunisation provider.

Those eligible for the funded vaccine are:

Pregnant women during any stage of pregnancy;

Persons 65 years of age or older;

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander children aged six months to five years;

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people 15 years of age or older;

People six months of age or older who have certain medical conditions which increase the risk of influenza disease complications.

All other Queenslanders can obtain the influenza vaccination from their doctor, immunisation provider or some community pharmacies.

For more details, phone 13 HEALTH, your GP or immunisation provider.