Concerns about council sparks community action

Kathy Little Walker with QLGRA president Colin Hewitt are looking to create a more politically involved Gympie community.

THE community intends to have a bigger role in local politics with Gympie residents resolving to form an official group aligned with the Queensland Local Government Reform Alliance.

Outspoken online about council issues on the Gympie Regional Forum Facebook page, Kathy Little Walker said she was very happy with the turnout at the meeting with more than 40 people in attendance each day.

She said it was a clear sign residents wanted to become more informed on local matters.

"The community is very concerned about some of the council's actions in the past few years,” she said.

These were not concerns which were shared only in the region, but also in other area across the state.

"People across Queensland are concerned about the powers of mayors and CEOs,” she said.

"In particular, the Powerful Mayor Syndrome, which often involves large and very costly projects being brought into regions.”

QLGRA president Colin Hewett said the group hopes to have a more consistent presence in Gympie through these concerned members.

"It will be through the local people we will be present,” he said.

Listening to residents, one issue in particular reared its head time and time again - lack of communication.

"I believe from what we have seen here the Gympie Council have been asked many many questions, they have been given the opportunity by a lot of good people to come out and answer those questions,” he said.

QLGRA member George Wakelin Scott Kovacevic

"They seem reticent, if not completely reluctant or flatly refused to talk to the people.

"Come out, communicate, talk to the people.”

"If the people understand what a council is doing, nine times out of 10 they're likely to support them,” he said.

"Answer the questions honestly and you may be surprised all of a sudden you'll find QLGRA patting you on the back saying well done.”

He said this was supported by a survey conducted by the QLGRA, which showed "the level of dissatisfaction is probably running in excess of the 65% average”.

The survey found 95.5% of respondents felt the council needed to consult with communities more, with residents most concerned about decisions made in secret.

Admitting the response of 319 people was not what they had hoped for, he nevertheless said there was still an underlying frustration to be found among Queensland residents.

"We did have difficulties with the platform and people being able to respond,” he said.

Gympie's QLGRA connection will not just be from an independent group, however, with resident George Wakelin joining the group's committee.

While he had not been actively involved in politics before, his interest had grown considerably since the last local election.

"When this group popped up, I said 'yes, go with it' because they are dealing with similar elsewhere,” Mr Wakelin said.