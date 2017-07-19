'Concealed room for marijuana crop'

CAUGHT: A man's hidden marijuana growing room was not well hidden enough, a court has been told.

A BROOLOO man's concealed marijuana growing room was not concealed well enough when police visited his home, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

Boilermaker Glenn Charles Button, 47, pleaded guilty to June 22 charges of producing marijuana and possessing the drug and utensils.

The court was told police had to unscrew a wall panel to gain access to a small "concealed room” where a small number of marijuana plants were growing under lights.

Defence solicitor Chris Anderson said Button had a serious back problem and used marijuana to deal with pain and to calm himself.

Magistrate Ross Woodford fined Button $1500 on one charge and placed him on a $400 good behaviour bond for four months, with drug diversion, on the other two matters.

In another matter before the court on Monday, Gympie man Clinton John Bau pleaded guilty to three drug possession charges, one alleging possession of marijuana and the other two involving regulated drugs which he had without prescription.

Bau, 31, who had been on parole, entered his plea by video link from jail because the offences breached his release conditions.

The court was told police went to Bau's Waddell Rd home and found marjuana, as well as valium and one other restricted drug.

Bau expressed remorse but did not seek clemency, saying it was all his own fault.

"I had a good life out there and I'm back in jail for my silly own mistakes,” he said.

Fining him $900, Mr Woodford said this would not affect Bau's next parole release date in 2020.