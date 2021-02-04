‘Complicated’ rescue after 4m tree falls on man

Paramedics were called to the Buderim Forest Waterfall.

UPDATE 1.15PM

A 43 year old had been taking photos at Buderim Waterfalls when a 4m tree fell on him and knocked him unconscious.

The man was undergoing X-rays about 1pm after almost 20 emergency service personnel spent 40 minutes rescuing him from the park.

He suffered head and possible chest injuries after the 0.5m wide tree dislodged from the ground.

"By the time Queensland Ambulance arrived, the patient was slightly confused with quite a significant posterior head injury and concerns for a right-side chest injury," officer-in-charge of Buderim Ambulance Station Kevin Smith said.

He said the man was conscious and breathing and didn't suspect he had suffered life-threatening injuries.

"The unfortunate thing was he was right between both entrances to the waterfall itself so it's a good 200m to 300m track over rugged terrain to get to the patient," Mr Smith.

"It was a very very complicated extrication but the fireys and police all chipped in."

UPDATE 12.30PM:

A man has been rushed to hospital in a serious but stable condition after he was injured when a tree fell on him at Buderim.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man in his 40s had been safely removed from Buderim Waterfall after he was injured about 10am.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

EARLIER:

Paramedics have rushed to a popular Coast waterfall after a man was struck by a falling tree.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics, including a critical care paramedic, were called to Quorn Cl in Buderim just before 10am.

He said emergency services were on scene treating the man in his 40s at the Buderim Waterfall after a tree reportedly fell on him.

The man has suffered head and neck injuries.

More to come.