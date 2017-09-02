'Compliance, timidity and dysfunction' at Town Hall

New councillors first Council meeting after the 2016 election. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times

I REFER to Councillor Glen Hartwig's letter published in The Gympie Times last Saturday under the heading Some Councillors not given Rattler info.

Cr Hartwig seems to be a voice crying in the wilderness.

He must be frustrated by the apparent compliance, indeed the timidity, of his fellow councillors who remain determinedly silent on issues of major concern to their constituents.

In reference to the Rattler project Cr Hartwig asserts that "....to suggest that council was adequately briefed and presented with the appropriate information is bizarre in the least...”

The clear implication in this and further statements on the matter is that some councillors were given information that was withheld from others.

If this is so, it is patently clear that not only the management of the Rattler project, but indeed the council itself, is dysfunctional.

All councillors were democratically elected in the belief that all would participate and contribute to the governance of the region. To subvert this process is plainly wrong.

In a hardly veiled reference to the Mayor, Cr Hartwig claims the "relentless pursuit” down the Rattler path is because of his election promise that " ...under my leadership the Rattler will run.”

If this is true, and if Cr Hartwig's earlier published analysis of the likely cost of reviving the Rattler ($15 million at least) together with the ongoing costs of sustaining it is anywhere near the ball park, it is a reckless and extravagant ego trip that ratepayers will regret for a long, long time.

There are surely other less expansive and less expensive options that would incorporate the Rattler and the iconic old Gympie Railway Station and prove to be a successful tourist attraction.

Cr Hartwig's claims amount to serious allegations about the functioning of the council.

It is interesting, indeed intriguing, that no one has refuted them.

This, despite the glaring absence of support.

Merv Welch,

The Palms