Psychopathic rapist exposed to depraved sex parties as a kid

The court heard about complex psychological problems and must now decide how to protect the community and help the man rehabilitate.

A PSYCHOPATHIC rapist with a slew of mental health problems was exposed to depraved sex parties and abuse as a child.

The 22-year-old Fraser Coast man's looming release from jail has confronted a court with his complex psychological problems.

The court heard he developed an early interest in role-playing computer sex games and had a friend whose parents had "sex parties".

Justice Ann Lyons will have to decide how best to protect the community and help the inmate potentially rehabilitate.

On Monday, Brisbane Supreme Court heard the man committed rape when aged 16, and about three years later groomed a 14-year-old girl.

Several psychiatrists agreed the Fraser Coast man had psychopathy but the precise nature of his sexual proclivities was in dispute.

"It is a very troubling case," said John Tate, counsel for the Attorney General.

Opinion diverged on whether the inmate had sadistic and masochistic tendencies.

The 22-year-old had also experienced substance abuse issues, and the court heard he breached bail 11 times.

The man, whose family was from Central Queensland, had taken some jail courses but these were largely vocational, not therapeutic.

In Queensland, jailed sex offenders can be put on supervision orders, released on parole with supervision, or given continued detention.

The inmate's barrister, John McInnes, said three experts agreed supervision would somewhat reduce the 22-year-old's risk to the community.

Psychiatrist Dr Andrew Aboud said concerns existed about the 22-year-old's "antisocial behaviour, attitudes, and the problematic childhood" he experienced.

"He has engaged underage boys in sexual activities but he himself was much younger when he did that - in fact, he was less than 16," Dr Aboud added.

The court heard the man denied any ongoing sexual interest in children and was probably of lower than average intelligence.

Another mental health professional said she and her peers felt the inmate was at risk of re-offending.

There was debate about whether he needed psychopathy treatment first, and how a High Intensity Sexual Offending Program course might help.

His expected release date is March 10.

"The dilemma here of course is, what's the most appropriate order?" Justice Lyons said.

She reserved her decision, which is expected early next week. -NewsRegional