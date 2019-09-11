Menu
The Bruce Highway is closed southbound at Parklands, north of Nambour, due to a LandCruiser that's gone up in flames. Photo: Clayton’s Towing
News

‘Completely destroyed’ car causes Bruce Hwy blaze

Ashley Carter
10th Sep 2019 12:38 PM | Updated: 1:39 PM
THE Bruce Highway was closed on the southbound lanes due to a burning LandCruiser on the side of the road at Kulangoor, north of Nambour.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the incident, about 2km before the Parklands exit, at 11.40am.

The blaze "completely destroyed" the car, and has in turn created a grass fire in the area. 

The vehicle fire was extinguished within about half an hour, and the car was removed about 20 minutes later.

Lanes were blocked heading south to Caloundra and delays were expected.

 

Photos of a vehicle which exploded on the Bruce Hwy, Kulangoor taken from the service station.
The Sunshine Coast Daily

