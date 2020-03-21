Complaint against mayoral candidate dismissed

A complaint against incumbent Mayor Mick Curran has been dismissed by the State Government’s watchdog.

THE State’s council watchdog has dismissed a complaint against incumbent Mayor Mick Curran over his conduct over the Jack Stokes Oval lease renewal.

It was alleged at a May 22 meeting Mr Curran failed to share “valuable information” relating to Gympie Junior Rugby League’s lease renewal.

But the independent assessor found Mr Curran’s conduct “does not raise a reasonable suspicion of inappropriate conduct or misconduct within the meaning of the (Local Government) Act”.

It was alleged Mick Curran had failed to share “valuable information” during the debate over renewing a lease at Jack Stokes Oval.

“It is the function of council officers to prepare information or reports to inform council decisions.

“On the facts of this case, a failure by councillors to raise other matters within their knowledge does not fall within a category of inappropriate conduct or misconduct.”

It was the fifth complaint against a Gympie councillor dismissed by the OIA this year.

A January 9 complaint alleged a councillor “had a vendetta against an employee of a local business in Gympie and that the councillor had called the manager of the local business about the employee”.

Gympie Junior Rugby League’s lease at Jack Stokes Oval was renewed in May last year,

It was dismissed as the call “occurred over two years ago and there was no independent record, notes of or witnesses to the call. In these circumstances it was considered that further dealing with this complaint would be an unjustifiable use of resources”.

In another January allegation, a councillor was accused of making inappropriate comments in the media about a former staff member. It was dismissed as it was similar to earlier complaints, and they had already been resolved.