Competition fuels win for Gympie drivers

scott kovacevic
| 13th Jun 2017 12:05 PM
Petrol prices in Gympie have continued to drop
Petrol prices in Gympie have continued to drop

COMPETITION among Gympie's petrol stations has left the motorists as big winners as prices continue to drop.

The RACQ's latest fuel report shows Gympie's average unleaded price in May was 127.6cpl, plummeting almost six cents per litre since February.

According to an RACQ spokeswoman, it is a good outcome for Gympie with many other areas in Queensland experiencing "very unfair” prices last month.

"It's great for people who live in Gympie,” an she said.

"The service stations are choosing to compete.”

Gympie recorded an indicative unleaded retail margin of 7.5cpl, a number she said was a "fair margin” for retailers and customers.

The margin is calculated by subtracting transport costs and the wholesale price fro the retail price in the region.

Compared to the wider Sunshine Coast/Wide Bay region, Gympie's average unleaded price fell firmly in the middle.

Bundaberg and Maryborough prices were cheaper in May, but the Sunshine Coast and Hervey Bay were more than 4cpl dearer.

The price drop is even more stark when compared with February, when Gympie and the Sunshine Coast were only 0.2cpl apart.

Things are also looking up for owners of diesel cars, too.

For the second month in a row the average price of diesel in Gympie has been lower than Brisbane's, and also placed in the middle of the surround region averages.

However, competition in the diesel market was not quite as strong, with the indicative retail margin of 10.9cpl ranking in the middle of all averages around Queensland.

Unleaded in May

  • Gympie 127.6cpl
  • Sunshine Coast 132.3cpl
  • Bundaberg 125.7cpl
  • Hervey Bay 133.8cpl
  • Maryborough 126.6cpl
Topics:  fuel gympie fuel petrol racq

