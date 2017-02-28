30°
Competition fierce, standard high for Nash scholarships

28th Feb 2017 7:00 PM
BIG ACHIEVEMENT: James Nash State High School QATSIF Scholarship winners (from left) Tallara Coffison, Eternity-Jaye Wallace-Burr, Martina Hall, Brook Daniels, Ursula Whitfield and Jacob Pitt.
BIG ACHIEVEMENT: James Nash State High School QATSIF Scholarship winners (from left) Tallara Coffison, Eternity-Jaye Wallace-Burr, Martina Hall, Brook Daniels, Ursula Whitfield and Jacob Pitt.

EACH year, students of James Nash State High School have the opportunity to apply for scholarships in Engineering Studies and Extension English.

Competition was fierce this year, with applications at an extremely high standard.

Offered in conjunction with the University of the Sunshine Coast, Engineering and Extension English scholarships assist students with their studies of tertiary level subjects, which are available through James Nash.

Awarded with 2017 Engineering Scholarship, Grace Selby, Cameron Edward and Michael Harling will take part in the Integrated Learning Engineering Program, studying two subjects towards a university qualification as part of their overall studies.

Danielle Aylward and Shelby Rooks were awarded 2017 Extension English Scholarship, with a guaranteed place in both Cyber English and English Extension (literature) through senior.

This year, a number of students also applied for a QCE scholarships though the Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Foundation (QATSIF).

QATSIF QCE scholarships provide funding to assist students in their senior years of education.

QATSIF recognises the vital role that successful completion of schooling and the availability of opportunities through higher education have in building a foundation for future employment.

QATSIF scholarship winners Martina Hall, Brook Daniels, Jacob Pitt, Ursula Whitfield, Eternity-Jaye Wallace-Burr and Tallara Coffison can access a variety of education based opportunities including career expos, QCE related excursions and TAFE VET placements as well as allocation towards school fees, uniforms and textbooks.

A school spokesman said that by taking advantage of the opportunities offered at James Nash, these students set a fine example for current and future students, striving for outstanding results and taking great pride in their accomplishments to date.

