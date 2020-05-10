Competition back underway for Gympie golfers

Peter Reilly and Mike Cobb enjoy a return to competition play at the Gympie Golf Course.

GOLF: Competition play has resumed at the Gympie Golf Course, and members are being urged to take advantage of relaxed restrictions imposed early last month to control the spread of coronavirus.

Competitions were abandoned when the Gympie Golf Club introduced strict physical distancing regulations in line with Queensland Health protocols.

Members have continued to enjoy the benefits of free social play but competitions had been on hold until the course owners and the club were satisfied that golf could be played at minimal risk.

Despite efforts to limit life outside the home, golf has unlike most other sports been allowed to continue in most states as long as clubs adopt strict physical distancing rules.

The move has been praised by players and medical experts concerned about the potential health risks of social restrictions especially older people.

Gympie Golf Club President Ken Burford said men’s and ladies competitions including the Thursday Club have started again and it’s important members show their support by having a game.

“It not only benefits the club but also helps the course owners get some income to assist with course maintenance which they miss out on with social play,” he said.

“Many clubs have yet to resume completion play but we’re fortunate our club and the owners have been able to work together to get this outcome.”

However Burford warned that the return to competition events could be jeopardised if players don’t obey the rules.

“Players must continue to respect all the safety protocols including keeping gloves, not touching hands with playing partners, not sharing carts, leaving flags in holes, greater times between groups, not exchanging cards, not using bunker rakes and maintaining personal hygiene,” he said.

“And all players whether they be social or competition must use the online booking system, alternatively they can call the Pro Shop.

“All competitions are stableford events at this stage but discussions are underway to try to have stroke play resume in the not too distant future.”

Gympie Vets returned to competition play last Tuesday.

Michael Fallon was the standout player carding a brilliant 41 points to win C Grade, 7 points clear of runner up Marj Dakin on a count back from Betty Bailey.

Greg Gooding was a narrow winner in B Grade on 38 points just edging out Dell Groundwater on a countback followed by a 37 from Kev Macklin.

A Grade scores were mediocre with 35 points from Ken Wilkins good enough for a win

Rob Nichols was the runner up with 34 on a count back from Don Griggs.

The ball rundown went to 32: Ross Chapman, Ray Dunkley, Ed Rowlands, Ron Edwards, John Godsall, Phil Barry, Jeff Hudgson, Peter Reilly, Ivan Rowlands, Graeme Major, Danny Raynel, Wade Wockner, Bill Swan, Peter Crosby Andrew Towning, Jean Peters, Harry Bailey.

Joy Hatton was awarded the NAGA.

Gympie Vets play a single stableford event next Tuesday.

Unlike last week’s event which was open to all members, next Tuesday will be a Vets only competition.

The Gympie Golf Course remains closed to the general public and is also closed to members on Mondays and Thursdays until 10am due to a change in course watering hours.