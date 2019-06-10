Firm cops massive fine over electric shock injuries

Townsville-based advertising company hit with massive fine after one of its workers received an electric shock on a job site south of Mackay.

Townsville-based advertising company hit with massive fine after one of its workers received an electric shock on a job site south of Mackay. Mike Knott BUN291217POWER1

AN ADVERTISING company has been hit with a $250,000 fine after one of its workers was seriously injured following an electric shock south of Mackay.

David Nolan had been changing skins on an outdoor advertising sign south of Mackay when 33,000 volts surged through him after the aluminium sail tract he was using struck a nearby overhead powerline.

The sign had been within a three-metre exclusion zone to the powerline. In handing down his decision Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead slammed Paradise Outdoor Building Company for providing employees with "limited training".

As a result of the incident on July 12, 2016 at Balberra, Mr Nolan received multiple rib and spinal fractures, a punctured right lung and burns to both hands.

Mr Muirhead found that although workers had received some training it was "clearly inadequate and fell well short of compliance with the statutory obligation imposed under the Electrical Safety Act".

The Townsville-based company was found guilty after a two-day hearing in Mackay Magistrates Court of breaching its electrical safety duty by exposing Mr Nolan to a risk of death or serious injury. The decision has been appealed.

"It must be made abundantly clear that heavy penalties will be imposed on businesses that fail in their statutory obligation to ensure the electrical safety of their workers and their obligation to take all necessary action to ensure that their equipment, structures and workers do not enter into exclusions zone for high voltage powerlines," Mr Muirhead said.

The maximum penalty for a category two breach is $1.5 million.

Mr Muirhead said there were a number of mitigating factors in the company's favour including its cooperation, admissions and that it held no previous convictions.

"The top corner of the advertising sign was only just inside the three-metre exclusion zone," he said.

"It was not a case that the sign was obviously well inside the exclusion zone."

The family-run company must also pay costs totalling $7475.30. Both amounts have been referred to SPER, but any enforcement action has been stayed pending the outcome of the appeal.

A conviction was not recorded.