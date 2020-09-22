Companies scrambling to house workers for Gympie bypass

Real estate agent Keryn Angle says the region is already experiencing the economic effects of the Gympie bypass, despite work having barely started.

Real estate agent Keryn Angle says the region is already experiencing the economic effects of the Gympie bypass, despite work having barely started.

WORKERS have barely scratched dirt on the Gympie bypass but the effects of the $1 billion project are already being felt on the property market.

One Agency founder Keryn Angle said the hunt was on to house the highway workers in the shadow of what agents continue to say is an extraordinarily tight market.

And it was forcing outside-the-box thinking.

“Companies are buying houses to out workers in,” One Agency’s Keryn Angle said.

Keryn Angle.

“The last three weeks every house we’ve listed sells within a day or two.

“Every real estate agent says the same.”

The buyer market was not limited to Gympie either; about 80 per cent of sales were from interstate, many bought sight unseen.

Mrs Angle brought the interest to light as part of a brainstorming session at yesterday’s Chamber of Commerce breakfast about the region’s growth opportunities moving forward.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

She also reiterated a position raised by multiple Gympie real estate agents since the COVID pandemic kicked in - one which would be compounded by the boom in bypass workers.

“We don’t have enough (available land),” she said.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey helped turn the first sod of dirt on the bypass last week.

Part of this was the oft-complained about lag in projects passing through the council’s planning department,

“The amount of time it’s taken to get subdivisions done … (developers) were waiting and waiting and waiting.”

Zoning was another issue, especially when it came to land in rural categories.

“I’ve got a friend on 80 acres, and they can’t subdivide,” she said.

This meant there was not enough land to meet market demand.

Thanks to this shortage, Mrs Angle said people were missing out on the chance to snag government grants they could use to invest in the region.

The council is expected to vote at tomorrow’s meeting on whether to review the existing scheme in preparation for a new one.