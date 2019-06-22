Community touched by economic impact of junior State Cup

SPEED: Layla Perrott from Hervey Bay in last year's Touch Junior State Cup

SPEED: Layla Perrott from Hervey Bay in last year's Touch Junior State Cup Alistair Brightman

THE annual migration of junior touch football players and families to Hervey Bay is about to begin.

In just under four weeks, 2600 players aged from nine to 18 will compete in the Queensland Touch - Junior State Cup.

More than 230 teams will play over the three days.

Chief executive officer of Touch Queensland Ben Manion is pleased to be returning to the Fraser Coast.

"The three-day event draws between eight and nine thousand visitors to the region,” Manion said.

"Our statistics show that every player brings between three and four people with them to the competition.”

Manion believes the championships has a major impact on the Fraser Coast community.

"Coles and Woolworths tell us they sell out of everyday groceries when the carnival is in town,” he said.

"We book out accommodation with families almost to Gympie.”

Bay Apartments front officer manager Kim Schmidt looks forward to the tournament and the return of the families to the region.

"It is a wonderful time for the region,” Schmidt said.

"We see the kids grow up before us as they return every year.

"Bookings for 2020 have already been closed.”

Schmidt understands how much it brings to the community, with families staying beyond the three days of the tournament.

"They come earlier and stay longer than the games,” she said.

"It is so busy when the games are on and the families make a holiday of it.”

Deputy Mayor Darren Everard believes the competition is much more than a sporting event.

"This is one of the highlights on the Fraser Coast event calendar,” Everard said.

"It stimulates the wider Fraser Coast business community, from shops, restaurants and accommodation.”

Everard believes the event is still evolving and will continue to develop over the next few years.