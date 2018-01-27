Menu
Community support for Gympie fatal crash victims

Bill and Karen Zahner.
Bill and Karen Zahner. David Crossley
Tom Daunt
by

THE Gympie community is rallying behind the family of Karen and William Zahner after the well known local couple were involved in a head on crash at Long Flat on Tuesday.

Tragically, Karen was killed when a ford sedan (driven by a 27-year-old man), travelling north crossed into the path of the Zahner's Hyundai.

William, who was a passenger in the car, sustained life threatening injuries and has already undergone emergency surgery for internal injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been established to assist the family financially.

In 16 hours $2,607 has been raised, leaving $7393 to go in order to reach the $10,000 goal.

According to the GofundMe page, William is not expected to leave hospital for months and will face a lengthy rehabilitation process all while grieving over the sudden loss of his wife.

The funds are sought to assist the family with unexpected funeral costs, ongoing care and rehabilitation costs, and to meet significant medical needs.

Karen was a much-loved member of the Gympie community, managing the Cooloola Specialist Coffee shop.

The Long Flat crash is still under investigation.

To donate go to.

https://www.gofundme.com/help-for-the-zahner-family.

