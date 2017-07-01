Community spirit will help One Mile back on its feet

AS WINTER sinks its icy claws in this morning, Gympie region's community spirit burns as bright as ever, with people wanting to know how they can help the One Mile School community recover from Wednesday night's devastation.

Fire is merciless, and the lesser known impact of an event like Wednesday night's is the loss of years of resources paid for and carefully collected by the dedicated teachers whose classrooms were destroyed, and the months of work, assessments and resources of their students.

A photo of the 1893 Gympie flood taken from Red Hill appears to show parts of the school, making it one of the oldest educational facilities in the region.

I briefly attended One Mile in my early years of schooling and have warm memories of tomato sandwiches, little bags of milk with the corner snipped off, and football games down on the oval.

The loss of C Block has hit the school community hard and touched many Gympie families; generations of them. It is times like these this community shines.

Anyone wanting to help the impacted classes, teachers and students hit the ground running when school resumes in just over a week can drop donations of stationery to MF Nutrition at 124A Mary St.