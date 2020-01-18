Menu
A Gympie man narrowly avoided jail time after he failed to complete more than 160 hours of community service.
Community service stuff-up almost lands Gympie man in jail

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
18th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
A YOUNG Gympie father who worked off less than a quarter of his 200-hour community service order has been spared jail time thanks only to a full-time job he picked up in the meantime.

Brendan Scott Willan, 32, performed just 38.5 of the hours ordered after a failure-to-stop-motor-vehicle offence in October last year, Gympie Magistrates Court heard.

A corrective services representative told the court Willan had “in excess of 17” failures to attend work days, noting the order would expire on February 25.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan called Willan’s actions “very silly”.

“He might be going to jail. What happens if I re-sentence him, the law requires me to either sentence him to 50 days imprisonment which he must serve the whole of … or fine him the equivalent of 50 penalty units,” Mr Callaghan said.

Willan insisted he had been unable to fulfil the hours because he had gained full-time employment shortly after the order was made last February.

He told Mr Callaghan he could pay the fine and avoid the mandatory jail sentence.

Mr Callaghan re-sentenced Willan for his two previous offences, driving disqualified and failing to stop for police, fining him $6700 with an extra $500 for breaching the community service order.

