Community reach driven by justice

GYMPIE'S POWER 30: #7 MAXINE BALDWIN

MAGISTRATE Maxine Baldwin's influence is not only integral to the wheels of justice turning in the Gympie region but goes far beyond.

Mrs Baldwin has continuously been recognised in her evolving career that began as a high school teacher before moving into law where she was a highly-respected family lawyer and one of only two dual family law/mediation-accredited specialists in Queensland.

As the first female accredited family law specialist outside Brisbane, Mrs Baldwin mentored young female lawyers and was awarded Queensland Female Lawyer of the Year in 2005.

As an Honorary Solicitor she worked tirelessly in community groups who were reliant on her support and assistance in issues surrounding women, aged care and migrants.

In 2007 Mrs Baldwin was appointed to the Queensland judiciary as Magistrate where she has committed to providing justice and rehabilitation options including the safe choices program for perpetrators of domestic violence and court ordered driver programs.

Mrs Baldwin made up one of 'Australia's 1000 brightest and best' during the 2020 Summit held in Canberra in 2008 and in 2015 was awarded Life Membership of the Queensland Law Society for her contributions to law.

Mrs Baldwin has touched innumerable lives, and made a significant, long-lasting contribution to her community.