Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maryborough's Zac Bradshaw with his dog, wolfhound-cross Kirito.
Maryborough's Zac Bradshaw with his dog, wolfhound-cross Kirito.
Crime

Community rallies behind M’boro man after dog poisoned

Carlie Walker
17th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE community has rallied behind a Maryborough man whose dog was poisoned this week.

Zac Bradshaw found his much loved wolfhound cross Kirito vomiting about 6am on Monday morning.

Soon his dog had lost his motor skills and couldn't stand up.

Kirito was rushed to Maryborough Veterinary Clinic where he was immediately placed on a drip.

He began bleeding from his nose and mouth, Zac said.

"It was very scary," he said.

Much-loved wolfhound Kirito was poisoned in Maryborough.
Much-loved wolfhound Kirito was poisoned in Maryborough.

Zac was told there was a high chance Kirito would need plasma to survive, with the likely cause of his illness being some type of poison.

He sat in the back seat of the car with his beloved dog as they headed to the Sunshine Coast for further treatment.

"We just tried to make him as comfortable as possible," he said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Kirito is recovering and should soon be able to return home.

He will need to be on medication for the next six weeks.

Zac said he had lost a dog about a month ago and had feared he would lose another.

While he is thankful Kirito survived, the vet bills are stacking up.

A Go Fund Me page has now raised more than $500 to help pay for Kirito's treatment.

To make a donation, click here.

More Stories

community dog dog poisoning go fund me maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        20-year-old convicted of sex crime in CBD

        premium_icon 20-year-old convicted of sex crime in CBD

        News Court hears man took advantage of girl six years younger than himself

        • 17th Jul 2020 5:30 AM
        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        NAMED AND SHAMED: 6 Gympie men busted drink or drug driving

        premium_icon NAMED AND SHAMED: 6 Gympie men busted drink or drug driving

        News On man was caught driving while more than four times over the limit on an inner...

        Royal Commission called for into catastrophic collapse

        premium_icon Royal Commission called for into catastrophic collapse

        News 30 Gympie businesses were hit, and now parliament hears Ri-Con raises questions...