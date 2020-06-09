Community rallies behind lucky to be alive lawyer

THE partner of a passionate animal rights campaigner and environmental lawyer has been left to fend for their 80 cows as he lay in a hospital bed after colliding with a cement truck at Maleny last week.

Anthony Walsgott was on one of his regular trips to the Save A Cow Foundation sanctuary in Curra delivering a bale of hay when his ute collided with a cement truck on Howard Lane and Landsborough Maleny Rd just after midday on June 1.

He was flown by an RACQ LifeFlight helicopter to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he was put in an induced coma.

DRIVER SERIOUSLY INJURED AS CEMENT TRUCK SLAMS INTO UTE

His partner Julianne Watson said Mr Walsgott is now in a stable condition in intensive care.

The extent of his injuries include a fractured diaphragm, four broken ribs, a hole in his stomach and Ms Watson said the contents of his stomach were in his chest, which means it will be months before Mr Walsgott can get back to looking after his beloved animals.

"It will be a long time until he recovers fully, but at least he is alive," she said.

Ms Watson has been left to fend for herself and the 80 cows across the five sanctuaries from Maleny, Gympie and Nambour to Glasshouse Mountains and Wamuran.

"The first thing that came to my mind when the police knocked on the door was, of course is Anthony OK, but also 'how am I going to do all this?'," she said.

"Anthony would usually be the one dealing with all of this, I'd just be helping.

"The cows need to be fed daily; their water full.

"I knew from when I visited him the first time in hospital and I could see the extent of his injuries, that I was going to really have to take over.

"The cows had no water, I don't have a lot of money, no more ute, but I had a bathtub in my veggie garden so I thought I'll use that, but I couldn't get it over to where it needs to be by myself."

AUSTRALIA ZOO TO SHARE IN $50M TOURISM RECOVERY EFFORT

LUCKY: Anthony Walsgott was on one of his regular trips to the Save A Cow Foundation sanctuary in Curra delivering a bale of hay when his ute collided with a cement truck on Howard Lane and Landsborough Maleny Rd just after midday on June 1. Photo: Jesse DeLisle

And from one vulnerable Facebook post, Ms Watson said the community came to her rescue.

"One lady straight away said she had a lightweight trough and brought it over to me that morning, and at that point I was filling the bathtubs up with watering cans," she said.

Ms Watson said winter was usually the busiest time of year as Mr Walsgott had to hand feed the cows.

"Before the accident he was a very fit and very busy guy. He's normally mowing paddocks to get fresh grass to have enough feed for them all," she said.

"But now he's incapacitated, and our only ute was written off, the cows are still hungry, and we need to purchase all feed while he is recovering."

'DONT'T FEAR': SEKISUI WON'T AFFECT BUDDINA BEACH CASE

To feed all the animals they need at least five 220kg round hay bales, 10 small square hay bales, two 20kg bags of pasture boost pellets, one bag of mineral supplements which equals to about $900, on top of costs for water, petrol and fencing materials.

"It's money, time … (and) strength that I don't have as one person," Ms Watson said.

"Even when Anthony comes home, he'll be out of action for a while."

The community have rallied behind the family as their call for help was heard, and more than $2,000 donated across two GoFundMe pages following Mr Walsgott's accident.

"I feel so overwhelmed. It makes you feel very safe. We have such an amazing community here in Maleny, everyone is caring and there's a lot of help out there if you ask for it," Ms Watson said.

She thanked the RACQ LifeFlight crew, "because without that helicopter, who knows what would have happened".

To donate visit: https://gf.me/u/x7ms7y.