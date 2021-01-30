Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Attorney-General has sought appeal advice after a man accused of bashing a sex worker and raping an elderly woman in a park was freed from custody
The Attorney-General has sought appeal advice after a man accused of bashing a sex worker and raping an elderly woman in a park was freed from custody
Crime

Community outrage over shock bail for rape accused

Ashley Pillhofer
by and ASHLEY PILLHOFER
30th Jan 2021 6:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND'S Attorney-General has sought "urgent" appeal advice after a man accused of bashing a sex worker and violently raping an elderly woman in a Townsville park was granted bail and freed from custody.

A 66-year-old woman who was walking along a path near Victor St was left bloody and bruised on a riverbank in Cranbrook after she was allegedly dragged into the bushes and raped on September 30 last year.

TheTownsville Bulletinasked Attorney-General and Minister for Women Shannon Fentiman if she planned step in an exercise her power to appeal the grant of bail which was not in line with community expectations. .

Shannon Fentiman, who was then the Minister for Employment and Small Business and Minister for Training and Skills Development speaks at Queensland Parliament Question Time. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Shannon Fentiman, who was then the Minister for Employment and Small Business and Minister for Training and Skills Development speaks at Queensland Parliament Question Time. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Ms Fentiman said her office had requested urgent advice on the matter.

The same man, 19, is accused of assaulting a sex worker at a Rosslea home just hours before the park attack. He faces multiple rape and assault charges.

Police investigate a reported rape in a park at Cranbrook. Picture: Evan Morgan
Police investigate a reported rape in a park at Cranbrook. Picture: Evan Morgan

As he had applied for bail, prosecutor Molly Mahlouzarides said that although the man had no prior criminal history his alleged offending against two strangers was "heinous".

The ABC reported that defence solicitor Shontelle Samuel, of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service, submitted a draft order for the man's bail and said his grandparents, who lived near Cooktown, would take him in when he was released from jail.

Ms Samuel said his grandmother had committed to taking the 40-minute journey between their home and Cooktown "as much as required" so her grandson could report to police.

Justice David North granted bail, saying "strict terms" could adequately address the risk the man posed and he was granted bail in the Supreme Court subject to conditions being met, prompting anger across the Townsville community last week.

Police investigate a reported rape in a park at Cranbrook. Picture: Evan Morgan
Police investigate a reported rape in a park at Cranbrook. Picture: Evan Morgan

Queensland Corrections staff confirmed on Friday that the man had been released from the high-security Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre at Wacol.

In the days after the attack an anxious Townsville walker spoke out and called for the council to do its bit to keep people safe.

"Everyone has a right to feel safe and able to exercise safely," she said.

Originally published as Community outrage over shock bail for rape accused

crime rape violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wide Bay pharmacy owner busted speeding through roadworks

        Premium Content Wide Bay pharmacy owner busted speeding through roadworks

        News He faced court for driving at nearly 40kmh over the speed limit despite police at the scene not having a radar speed gun.

        Bauple man prescribed cannabis oil caught twice drug driving

        Premium Content Bauple man prescribed cannabis oil caught twice drug driving

        News Although Hadley was taking the drug legally, he could not drive while using it.

        Farmers group slams new state cropping land regulations

        Premium Content Farmers group slams new state cropping land regulations

        News From June 1, new or expanded commercial cropping along the Qld coast from the...

        Rainbow Beach residents have their say in K’gari fire review

        Premium Content Rainbow Beach residents have their say in K’gari fire review

        News Rainbow Beach community views to help inform K’gari Bushfire...