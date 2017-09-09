Community must know what's going on with Rattler

COMMUNICATION is key.

It is a remarkable cliche, but also the truth, and a big part of some of the community concern about the Mary Valley Rattler's return. The public is right to have concerns. The history of the heritage icon, and its unfortunate end, is available for anyone to see.

And with a significant chunk of ratepayer and taxpayer money involved in a project that has sunk once, people are right to ask for proof that this time will be different - it's a promise they've heard before.

It's also clearly one the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator has heard too, given the requirements they need met to ensure the project doesn't skip straight down that yellow brick road once more.

There have been many questions swirling around the work, and with so many council meetings about the project being held in committee and not open to the public, it is only natural for them to be asked.

The Rattler can be great for the region, but only if everyone knows we're not engaged in the definition of insanity - doing the same thing over and over hoping for a different result.

People will be more than willing to jump on board and ride the train, but only when they're confident it works. And that can only come from knowing what's going on.