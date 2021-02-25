Community mourns loss of beloved Bay teacher

The Fraser Coast is mourning the loss of a much loved former teacher who died on Monday after battling cancer.

Former St James Lutheran College teacher Christian Stern is being remembered for inspiring his colleagues, students and the broader community.

St James Lutheran College principal Luke Schoff said Mr Stern had been a valued member of the school.

He said the father of one could always be counted on to lighten the mood whenever things go too serious and was a popular teacher during his time at the school.

"He loved connecting with the kids on a personal level," Mr Schoff said.

"He always looked at things with a positive view on life.

"A lot of this was down to his faith - he lived through that in everything he did.

After leaving the school in 2018, Mr Stern worked for the Lutheran World Service, an organisation similar to the Red Cross which advocates for the poorest people across the world.

ON FACEBOOK: HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR STERN

Former Fraser Coast councillor Stuart Taylor knew Mr Stern through St James Lutheran College.

His wife Dana worked alongside Mr Stern, and his son Jhairah was taught by him.

He said Mr Stern encouraged his son to chase his dreams.

Mr Stern saw "something different" in Jhairah, "a lively kid" and made him feel worthwhile, Mr Taylor said.

The former teacher's death has sparked an outpouring of grief among his former colleagues and students.

Mr Taylor said Mr Stern was a special person.

"He was one of those people, no matter the situation, he always saw the best of it," he said.

"He had a positive outlook on life.

"He saw people for what they could be."

Mr Taylor said Mr Stern would be remembered as a joyful person and he would be greatly missed.

"His loss will be immeasurable, but his legacy will be even greater," he said.

"The self-worth he instilled in young children will last more than a lifetime."

Mr Stern is survived by his wife Tanya, and son Jasper.

His funeral will be held at St James Lutheran Church in Urraween on March 1 from 9.30am.