Community mourn loss of much-loved Elder

The Gumbaynggirr community is mourning the loss of much-loved Elder John "Johnny" Edward Marshall who passed away this week aged 83.

Born in Grafton to John and Elizabeth Marshall, and brother to the late Elsie Bancroft and Rex Marshall, both of whom were respected Elders within the local community.

Johnny's love of entertaining people led him down many paths including becoming a professional didgeridoo player for Sydney band Pinchgut, busking around Darling Harbour, to appearing in several Australian television shows including Skippy and Spyforce.

Although Johnny lived away from Grafton for many years, his love for his hometown never faded. Each Jacaranda Festival Johnny returned to entertain the crowds and take part in festivities.

Johnny Marshall busking at Circular Quay in 1996.

MORE ON JOHNNY MARSHALL

Mr Marshall passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Johnny's funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver Street, Grafton, on Friday, January 15 at 11am.