Community leaders bring honour to Gympie region with OAMs

HONOURS FOR GYMPIE REGION: Governor General of Australia Sir Peter Cosgrove 9pictured recently at a Wide Bay function) has announced the awarding of Order of Australia Medals for Gympie region community leaders Henry Bath and Maureen Costello.

HONOURS FOR GYMPIE REGION: Governor General of Australia Sir Peter Cosgrove 9pictured recently at a Wide Bay function) has announced the awarding of Order of Australia Medals for Gympie region community leaders Henry Bath and Maureen Costello. Alistair Brightman

FOR Greens Creek grazier Henry Bath and Cooloola Coast war veteran volunteer Maureeen Costello, their just-announced Order of Australia medals are a recognition of lifetime efforts for others.

Henry Bath says his community contribution was a natural part of a life he was living anyway, doing what country people do, supporting each other and keeping each other safe.

BATHED IN HONOUR: Goomboorian's Henry Bath has been recognised with an Order of Australia Medal for his tireless work in the Goomboorian community for most of his life. Arthur Gorrie

Maureen Costello saw a gap in services for veterans and over 20 years has devoted much of her time to the Tin Can Bay RSL sub-branch.

HELPING VETERANS: Maureen Costello received a Medal of the Order of Australia for her service to veterans over 20 years. Troy Jegers

Their awards were announced at 10pm Sunday night by Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove.

"This was a dairy farm for at least 100 years,” Mr Bath said as he surveyed the life's work of his family at their Greens Creek farm.

Now, since the demise of the dairy industry with de-regulation, his son Greg now runs a beef herd to keep the family living on their heritage property.

"We got the deeds in 1905,” Mr Bath said. "All of Cedr Pocket and Greens Creek was virgin scrub then.

That is 114 years of farming, six generations on the property started by his grandfather.

In what was at times an isolated area, people had to work together to have a community at all and that is where Henry Bath made his mark.

His community CV is almost too long to outline.

He is a past member and adviser of Cedar Pocket Rural Youth, was Cedar Pocket Hall Committee chairman for 25 years and was chairman and treasurer of the Gympie East State School Parents and Citizens Committee.

But there is much more also.

He chaired the Cedar Pocket and Greens Creek Rural Fire Brigade in two stints from 1999 to 2002 and from 2004 to 20013, as well as serving with the brigade at various ranks from 1984 to 2006.

He was Fire Warden from 1983 to 2013.

When not too busy saving lives and property, he was also past chairman and area representative on Queensland Dairyfarmers' Wide Bay District Council and a past director of the Wide Bay Co-operative Dairy Association.

He has been awarded the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service Diligent and Ethical Service Medal, Third Clasp (2018), the Lindsay Volz Award for service to the dairy industry (2011), the Centenary Medal (2003) and the Natonal Medal for 50 years fire fighting service in 2019.

That does not count the significant honour he achieved by carrying the Olympic Torch in both 1956 (the Melbourne Olympics) and 2000 (the Sydney Games).

And he was part of the Queen's Baton Relay for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Not bad for someone who turned 80 last year.

Maureen Costello is also quite unassuming about her impressive contribution to her community at the Cooloola Coast.

The Cooloola Cove resident has been secretary of the RSL's Wide Bay and Burnett District Branch sine 2016, on top of her contribution as a welfar volunteer and committee member at the Tin Can Bay sub-branch, wheere she was president for seven years, before becoming secreatry and then president again.

"They didn't have any welfare services when I started,” she said.

That was very different by the time she finished up as Veteran Welfare Officer in 2016.

"It does take a lot of time, but it's something I enjoy. As long as I enjoy it I'll be involved,” she said.

"We've got an excellent welfare team now.

"We try to involve the community in our events. It's all free services provided by volunteers.

"It's really been a privilege and I do feel pretty special at the moment.

"Hopefully I'm still young enough to do it for a few more years.”

They have each been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia General Division.