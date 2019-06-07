MEMORIAL: Community to come together to mourn mum and kids

SAD LOSS: Hervey Bay's Charmaine Harris McLeod with her four children, Aaleyn, Matilda, Wyatt and Zaidok were killed in a crash last month.

SAD LOSS: Hervey Bay's Charmaine Harris McLeod with her four children, Aaleyn, Matilda, Wyatt and Zaidok were killed in a crash last month. Contributed

THE tragic loss of a Hervey Bay mum and her four small children in a horror car crash last month will be mourned as the community comes together to pay tribute tonight.

Charmaine Harris McLeod and her children, Aaleyn, Matilda, Wyatt and Zaidok were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on May 27.

A memorial will be held at Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre in Charles St, Pialba, between 6pm and 7pm.

It will be hosted by Hervey Bay's C3 Limitless Church and all are welcome.

Casey Taylor, a close friend of Ms Harris McLeod, said she would be attending the memorial along with many others.

Representatives from Youth Insearch, a charity Ms Harris volunteered with, will also be attending, Ms Taylor said.

Members of the community who did not know the family personally but have felt the loss are expected to be in attendance.

"I think this kind of thing doesn't happen every day and people want to be part of it to show support for the family," Ms Taylor said.

She said attending the memorial would be a chance to remember and mourn the family.

"I'll be focussing on remembering Charmaine and what a good person she was," Ms Taylor said.

She said it was important for those who were close to Ms Harris McLeod and the children to have a chance to say goodbye and pay tribute to the lives that had been cut short.

Tracey Brewin, bookings officer at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, also knew the family.

She said the community had been devastated by the loss of the mum and children.