Community group 'desperate' for access to abandoned shed

A STRONG faction of the Brooloo community has outlined intentions to transform the Gympie Regional Council-owned local storage facility into a multi-purpose men's shed to compensate for the loss of the town hall.

Currently earmarked by council as a "storage shed”, the facility has stood empty since it was vacated in June, prompting the Numabulla Men's Shed group to apply for a lease.

Secretary Dennis James outlined the group's plans to restore a community meeting place since the demolition of the Brooloo Town Hall.

WE WANT THE SHED: Doug McCallum, Member for Nicklin Marty Hunt, Dennis James and Kerry Bowe at the Numabulla Men's Shed stall at the Kenilworth show.

"(We) have requested a lease ... and hope to soon move in to renovate the shed and install tools and equipment,” Mr James said. "An innovation ... is the intention to include a meeting room and kitchen which will be available for community use and which will go some way towards compensating the Brooloo community for the loss of their hall.

"The community was very unhappy when they lost the hall, so we want to be able to make this a community thing for everyone to use

"We're desperate to get a shed anywhere within reach of the town.”

A Gympie Regional Council spokesman said council was "aware of ... enthusiasm” and acknowledged the "appetite for a community space” in Brooloo.

"For it to be used as a community building a material change of use is required,” the spokesman said. "Council staff plan to engage with the residents of Brooloo before seeking formal expressions of interest from other potential users of the building.

"This is a standard process and is dependent on the material change of use being approved.”