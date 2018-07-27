Community garden club eyes off prime spot in Gympie

Community Garden member Peter Easton and President Graham Chapman at the vacant block of land on Tozer Park Rd, Gympie.

Community Garden member Peter Easton and President Graham Chapman at the vacant block of land on Tozer Park Rd, Gympie. Renee Albrecht

A VACANT block of land could soon belong to the Gympie Community Garden Club.

The news was announced this week with Gympie Regional Council working towards leasing the land opposite the aquatic centre on Tozer Park Rd.

The next stage of the process will include a community consultation that could take up to three months.

Secretary for the Gympie Community Garden Club Anna Kassulke said the latest developments was very exciting news.

"The main factor in us getting this offer was a call to (mayor) Mick Curran. He has been very supportive, as have the community services and building departments at council,” she said.

The club used to have a garden at Cooinda but due to circumstances out of their control, have to relocate.

"The land needs to be rezoned from open space to community use and this is why we have to make the public notifications, which include our future plans too,” she said.

"The vote at the June general council meeting was unanimous for the offer of a lease.

"We have since approved the terms and conditions with one of the councillors saying how important it was in terms of the social well-being of the Gympie community.”

Mrs Kassulke said the group, if successful, have plans in place to enhance the facility.

"Our plan as you see is to eventually have a meeting/training social space and a kitchen so we can have workshops, film nights and demos,” she said.

"The groups that use/will use the gardens are on the submission, but they include disability groups (Endeavour, Compass and Bravo), home-schoolers, school students, youth justice, horticulture students and childcare centres.”

Mrs Kassulke said the group plans to showcase a few different gardens.

"Our plan is also to have different types of gardens and gardening styles - no-dig beds, banana circles, maybe aquaponics, a native edible forest and so on,” she said.

"We're looking to rename the garden, so if you have any ideas please email gympiecgarden@gmail.com.”

A Gympie Regional Council spokesman confirmed the lease, if agreed on, will run for 10 years at Lot 9, Tozer Park Rd.

"The granting of this lease is dependent on the approval of a development application for a material change of use for this site,” the spokesman said.

"This application will be prepared soon and involve a public notification process.

"Gympie Community Gardens has accepted the conditions of the offer and is working with council officers to progress the project.”

Mrs Kassulke said the club is always on the lookout for more members.

"Once we have been through the three-month process we will be looking for donations for the gardens from local businesses,” she said.

Individual memberships for the garden club cost $20 with families $30. The club will now wait for a decision to be made.