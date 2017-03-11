Community diary: What's on in Gympie?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

TODAY

Long Flat dance

OLD time/new vogue, Long Flat Hall, 7.30pm. Popular dance music played by High Noon. Lucky door prizes, novelty dances and a delicious supper. Adults $12, high school students $6. Inquiries Janet 5482 4318 or Judy 5482 2572.

Goomboorian Markets

GOOMBOORIAN Memorial Hall Market, 8am-noon. Come and enjoy a true country market. Enjoy the hospitality with a free cuppa. Why not have a stall at only $5 a site? Inquiries Jan 0436 438 151 or goomboorianhall@yahoo.com.au.

Alcoholics Anonymous

ROOM 2, Gympie Community Place, 18Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 4.30pm. Inquiries 0459350 026 or 0428 839 370.

Dagun Growers Market

AT DAGUN Heritage Railway Station from 3pm. Freshly picked and local food. Talk to the growers and buy our regional varied fruit and vegetables. Enjoy wine and cheese tasting too. Inquiries Elaine 5484 3749.

Pomona Country Markets

The Pomona Country Markets are held every second and fourth Saturday morning of the month. Come along and purchase fresh fruit and veges directly from the farmers. Or treat yourself with some freshly baked cakes, preserves or jams. We have activities for the kids as well as other entertainers. There is old farm junk for sale, or cosmetics, or Noosa clothing for kids and adults. We look forward to seeing you

TOMORROW

Imbil Markets

IMBIL Markets in the town centre, every Sunday from 8am-2pm. Array of items including fresh fruit and vegetables, clothing, woodwork and crafts. Phone Chrissy on 5484 5418 for more information or visit facebook.com/imbilmarkets.

Alcoholics Anonymous

POMONA, Red Cross rooms, Reserve St, 6.30pm. Inquiries phone 5485 2862.